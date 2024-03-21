DSEX inch up by 69 points

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 69 points today (21 March), extending the upward momentum for the second consecutive session.

During the trading session, 76% of stocks traded at DSE witnessed price increases as investors were active on the buying side.

At the end of the trading session, the key index increased by 1.17% to settle at 5,941 points, while the DS30 index by 25.43 points or 1.25% to 2,057 points, and the DSE Shariah index by 15.46 points or 1.21% to 1,293 points.

Turnover at DSE increased by 44% to Tk610 crore. At the previous trading session on Wednesday, turnover was Tk422.83 crore.

After eight consecutive days of a bearish trend, the indices returned to a positive note on Wednesday. On the day, DSEX increased by 58.48 points or 1%.

Meanwhile, among the 397 traded stocks, 303 advanced, where 44 declined and 50 remained unchanged.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company topped the gainer list with a gain of 9.97% to Tk194 each, followed by Asiatic Laboratories by 9.97% to Tk45.2 each, and Shinepukur Ceramics by 9.94% to Tk38.70 each.