Dhaka stocks plunged today

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 02:46 pm

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 02:46 pm
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged today (1 April), reversing the upward trend observed in the previous two sessions.

The DSEX dropped by 68 points, settling at 5,761, while the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 13 points to close at 2,007.

Owing to the massive selling pressure, 315 stocks declined, where 47 advanced and 35 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE observed slight increased to Tk468 crore, compared to the previous session.

Shinepukur Ceramics led the turnover chart by trading shares worth Tk32 crore, followed by Central Pharma and Fu-Wang Ceramics.

BIFC, a non-bank financial institution, topped the list of gainers despite grappling with a burden of non-performing loans.

Emerald Oil emerged as the worst-performing stock of the day, despite reporting a significant growth in profit during the first half of this fiscal year.

