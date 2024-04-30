Premier Bank profit surges 6% in 2023

Premier Bank reported in a discloser that its profit rose by 6% in the year 2023, compared to the previous year.

The bank said in its statement published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its consolidated earnings per share was Tk3.37 in 2023, which was Tk3.18 in 2022.

Besides, the bank recommended a 12.50% cash dividend to its shareholders for the last year.

To approve the dividend and financial statements, Premier Bank will conduct the annual general meeting on 12 June and the record date is 21 May.