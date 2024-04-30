IFIC Bank's profit falls 13% in 2023

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 11:46 am

IFIC Bank&#039;s profit falls 13% in 2023

IFIC Bank reported in a discloser that its profit fell by 13% in the year 2023, compared to the previous year.

The bank said in its statement published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.64, which was Tk1.88 in 2022.

Besides, the bank recommended a 5% stock dividend to its shareholders for the last year.

To approve the dividend and financial statements, IFIC Bank will conduct the annual general meeting on 27 June and the record date is 26 May.

