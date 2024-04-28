Four brokerage firms receive FIX certification

Stocks

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) handed over FIX certification to Prudential Capital Limited, Relief Exchange Limited, Royal Capital Limited and Shelltech Brokerage Limited.

DSE Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (in-charge) Sattique Ahmed Shah gave the FIX certification to four companies at an event held on Sunday (28 April).

The DSE took the initiative to launch API (application programming interface) based order management system in 2021. In view of this, 52 brokerage houses applied to DSE to transact through its own order management system with API connectivity to Nasdaq matching engine. Already 9 brokerage houses have received fix certification and 6 broker houses have started trading through their own order management system.

Chief Technology Officer (in charge) Tariqul Islam explained that the central order management system (OMS) of the DSE has specific feature structures that are consistent for all users. 

Brokers can offer value-added services to their investors through a broker-hosted order management system according to their preferences, he said.

Mesbah Uddin Khan, chief executive officer at Sheltech Brokerage Limited, said obtaining FIX certification is a great achievement for them. 

"It will help us to serve our clients confidently," he added.

Sattique Ahmed said the DSE has completed 71 years on Sunday. So, it is a very meaningful and glorious day in the history of capital market. 

"I am pleased to award DSE FIX certification to four brokerage houses," he said.

He added that over the course of 71 years, the Dhaka bourse has transitioned from a traditional to a modern stock exchange.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

