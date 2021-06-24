Bay Leasing approves establishing asset management subsidiary

Stocks

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:08 pm

Related News

Bay Leasing approves establishing asset management subsidiary

BLI Asset Management Ltd got registered with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange in March

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:08 pm
Bay Leasing approves establishing asset management subsidiary

Bay Leasing and Investment Limited, a publicly listed non-bank financial institution, has approved the establishment of an asset management entity titled "BLI Asset Management Ltd".

On Thursday, the non-bank lender said on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that the new entity will work as a subsidiary of the parent company.

BLI Asset Management Ltd got registered with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange (BSEC) in March this year.

Including the new one, there are 49 asset management companies in the country, according to the securities regulator.

Asset management firms take investors' capital and put it to work in different investments.

The firms are authorised to act as an issue and portfolio manager of the mutual funds which are issued under the BSEC (Mutual Fund) Rules 2001.

Bay Leasing and Investment was incorporated in 1996 as a non-banking financial institution.

Since its inception, the company has been operating its merchant bank wing and in 2020, it received a licence of a brokerage house.

The company got listed on local stock exchanges in 2009.

According to the DSE, although the 2020 financial year has ended, Bay Leasing and Investment did not publish its financials and dividend information for its shareholders.

In the first nine months of 2020, the company reported a profit of Tk14.30 crore.

One year ago, in 2019, it posted a profit of Tk15.03 crore and paid a 10% dividend – 7.5% cash and 2.5% stock. 

Top News

Bay Leasing / Asset Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 