An asset manager’s campaign to change your personal finances

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
10 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

An asset manager’s campaign to change your personal finances

If the long term investment generates even half of the expected return, the small monthly inputs would grow to Tk22 lakh two decades later and to Tk36 lakh if the compound annual growth rate of return is 10%.

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
10 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:02 pm
SM Samiuzzaman. Illustration: TBS
SM Samiuzzaman. Illustration: TBS

A Friday at home every month means Tk46 lakh -- a marketing campaign by new generation asset manager UCB Asset Management Ltd can prove worth lending an ear.

A middle class family in the capital roughly spends Tk5,000 to enjoy their weekend outside home and staying home once every month would help save the sum that should be invested for future wealth — the message the asset manager is communicating to change your personal finances.

"You are not only spending Tk5,000 in the very weekend, but also spending a much bigger future return," said SM Samiuzzaman, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) who is serving UCB Asset Management as the portfolio manager.

Their campaign aims to encourage families to save at least Tk5,000 a month just through small modification in lifestyle, investing the sum in an open end mutual fund under a systematic investment plan (SIP) for a decent and consistent return over years that would grow to a big money once, he said while speaking at TBS Markets, a capital market show by The Business Standard, on Saturday.

For example, he said, a family would deposit a total of Tk12 lakh in two decades without compromising too many things in life, and the money would grow to Tk46 lakh in maturity if the asset manager can generate only 12% annualised return from the fund.

If the long term investment generates even half of the expected return, the small monthly inputs would grow to Tk22 lakh two decades later and to Tk36 lakh if the compound annual growth rate of return is 10%.

The ultimate sum can be used in buying a home, car or financing children's global education or a family vacation abroad.

Everyone should think this way, believes investment expert Samiuzzaman.

He also shared how the professional investment teams steer the funds built out of client money for a decent long term return keeping risk minimization in mind.

Going through extensive research, like most other experts, UCB Asset Management believes in the future of Bangladesh economy, he said.

If the economy keeps growing, the top companies here also should do the same and investing in their shares at right prices should generate consistent returns, he added.

Expertise in picking the right companies and asset allocation not only among right companies but also among asset classes help professional investment managers control risk and generate returns for their clients.

"Long term SIP subscription imposes a discipline on your financial behaviour, helps you avert pains in market timing in various cycles."
 

Economy / Top News

UCB Bank / Asset Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

9h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

9h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The story before firing up your PC

The story before firing up your PC

2h | Videos
How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

4h | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

5h | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’