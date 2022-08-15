Race Management declares dividends on its mutual funds

Bangladesh RACE Asset Management has announced dividends for the funds under its management for financial year 2021-22.

Of the dividends, unit holders will get cash dividends worth more than Tk207 crore.

The trustee board of the funds declared dividends on Sunday after reviewing the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June, 2022.

At the tail end of the 2021-22 financial year, the country's capital market saw a major fall in share prices due to the dollar crisis.

The asset management company has been managing 11 funds, of which 10 are listed and one is non-listed.

Of them, it declared dividends worth around Tk202.38 crore for the 10 listed funds.

The company has also declared a Tk4.95 crore cash dividend, at a rate of 14.50% for the non-listed Race Special Opportunities Unit Fund.

According to Dhaka Stock Exchange Disclosure, the EBL NRB Mutual Fund has declared 11% dividends for its unit holders in the financial year 2021-22.

First Janata Bank Mutual Fund, Popular Life First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank First Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, AB Bank 1st Mutual Fund, IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund, and Exim Bank 1st Mutual Fund declared 7% in cash dividends respectively.

Furthermore, EBL First Mutual Fund has declared a 6.5% dividend while First Bangladesh Fixed Income Fund declared a 6% dividend for their shareholders.