Sales boom on Eid offers

Customers browse through clothing items at a shopping centre at Rankin Street in Wari in Old Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Mumit M

After pandemic-induced two consecutive dull years, both Eid sales and shopping have returned to normalcy riding on various offers from sellers that include discounts, cashbacks and gifts.

Popular fashion brands including Fit Elegance, LE Reve, Menz Klub, Plus Point, Sailor and Westeen are offering 10% discounts while shoppers are seen flocking in outlets of Aarong and SaRa as well.

Sihab Hossain, supervisor of Aarong outlet at Bashundhara City shopping mall told TBS that Eid shopping has returned to the pre-pandemic level.

Shaheen Ahmed, president of Fashion Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh and owner of fashion house Anjans, told TBS, "Sales in fashion houses have seen a 10% growth than usual."

Product Manager of Walton Fridge Shahidul Reza said that sales of fridge and AC have gone up three to four times compared to summer season."

"We are offering a maximum of Tk10 lakh cashback among other campaigns that boost overall sales," he said, adding that they have already met their pre-Eid season sales target of Tk3-4 lakh.

They are now eying to fridges worth Tk15 lakh in the next two months, said Reza.

Mogbazar Walton Plaza Deputy assistant director Sohel Rana said that they have sold 80 ACs and 60 TVs in the last month alone.

Singer's Outer Circular Road Branch Manager Taorat Hossain Rasel said, "Our sales growth has increased 18%. We have already met our Eid sales target."

Singer is offering up to Tk8,600 discount on refrigerator, Led TV, washing machine and microwave oven while Best Buy is offering 15% discount.

Akhtar Furnishers and Regal Furniture are offering 15% and 10% discounts respectively.

On the eve of Eid TVS is drawing customers with up to Tk20,000 discounts.

Suzaet Ali, Royal Auto's Eskaton showroom manager, told TBS that Bike sales have increased compared to regular days thanks to discount offers.

Shady offers duping customers

Meanwhile, many stores have been duping customers through offering fake discounts after re-tagging products with higher prices.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has found evidence against a few stores involved in cheating customers in such a manner.

Clothes at IRO, a fashion store in Elephant Road, were found to have multiple price tags and the store was subsequently slapped with a fine of Tk1 lakh.

During a recent raid at Artisan's Banasree showroom the Directorate found the same practice other than barcodes and old prices at clothes were found to be crossed off with black ink.

Monzur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the Directorate said that they have decided to file cases against repeat offenders.

The Consumers' Right Protection Act comes with a maximum sentence of three-year imprisonment and Tk 2lakh fine or both.