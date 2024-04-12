Dhaka records highest Eid-day air pollution in nine years: CAPS

Dhaka recorded the worst Eid-day air quality in nine years this Eid-Ul-Fitr, except 2020 as the data for the year could not be calculated amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers blamed a lack of rain, increasing humidity and heat for the worsening air quality.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) score on the day was recorded at 204, said the environmental conservation organisation Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), citing data from the US-based organisation Air Visual.

Dhaka's Friday (11 April) AQI score is the highest for any Eid day since 2016 with the air quality categorised as "very unhealthy".

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

According to Air Visual data, on Eid-ul-Fitr days, Dhaka's AQI score was recorded at 147 in 2023, 129 in 2022, 99 in 2021, 71 in 2019, 129 in 2018, 72 in 2017 and 64 in 2016.

"We have been recording air quality for 5 days during Eid since 2016. The findings are shocking! Because every year in the last 9 years, air pollution has broken the record of the previous year," said Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman at (CAPS).

"The 5-day average air temperature of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2016 was 67 AQI, which is 193 AQI on average this year. Last year, the average was 153 AQI," he stated.

The CAPS calculates the average air temperature for a total of five days, including the Eid day, the two days before Eid and the two days after Eid. The final findings for this Eid will be published tomorrow.

"Due to climate change, the harmful elements of the air are increasing day by day and the pattern of rain is changing. Polluted air has descended in recent days due to a lack of rain, rising temperatures and increased humidity. As a result, harmful elements are floating in the atmosphere. If it rains, the air quality will improve," said Kamruzzaman.