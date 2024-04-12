Long holiday gives hope to tourism economy in Kuakata

The extended six-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, followed by Pohela Boishakh, has led to a surge of tourists flocking to the panoramic Kuakata Sea Beach in Patuakhali.

This year, many travellers have opted for Kuakata as an alternative vacation spot over the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) regions, given the ongoing conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar.

Analysts and local business owners perceive this influx as an opportunity to overcome the pandemic blues.

Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners' Association President MA Motaleb Sharif noted a significant arrival of tourists on Eid day (11 April) and hoped that the numbers would double or even quadruple in the coming days.

As of this morning (12 April), upscale hotels in Kuakata have reported that bookings exceed 60%, whereas other tourist accommodations are hovering between 35-40%

Kuakata Sea Beach, renowned for its rare spectacle of witnessing both sunrise and sunset from the same location, is expected to welcome more tourists today.

Iffat Elahi, a government official who is visiting Kuakata for the Eid vacation, said, "Our first choice was to spend the six-day break with family in the hill areas. However, due to unrest in regions like Bandarban and Teknaf border, we decided to exclude those places from our travel itinerary."

"Kuakata, on the other hand, is known for its safety. Therefore, we have chosen to celebrate Eid and Pohela Boishakh here," he added.

Another tourist, Suman Talukder, said he didn't want to risk waiting until the next day of Eid due to concerns about accommodation shortages. Therefore, he booked a hotel and arrived on Eid day to make the most of the extended holiday.

He, however, expressed frustration over what he perceived as traders in Kuakata capitalising unfairly on the surge in tourists by inflating prices.

"They are charging excessively for everything, and even the quality of hotel services seems to have declined," he said, urging the authorities to monitor the situation.

Surbhi Jahan, a tourist from Dhaka, shared her excitement, saying, "Kuakata is the ultimate tourist destination in the country. The lush greenery and the serene atmosphere never fail to fascinate me. That's why I always seize the opportunity to visit Kuakata whenever I can."

While touring the area, people were seen lounging on the beach and indulging in saltwater swims in the Bay of Bengal at various spots such as Zero Point, Lemburbon, Kauar char, and Red Crab char. Some were relishing speed boat and water bike excursions.

Beach vendors and local traders, along with battery-powered easybikes and motorbike riders, were bustling with activities catering to tourists' needs.

Fuchka seller Yunus Bepari said, "With two consecutive public holidays this year, hopefully, more people will visit this place. I didn't have enough cash in hand, so I borrowed some money and pre-ordered a large quantity of fuchkas in preparation. I am looking forward to making a good profit from the sales this holiday season."

Economic Analyst Dr Apurba Roy, an assistant professor in the Economics department of Barishal University, views this extended holiday as a boon for the southern region, particularly Kuakata.

He noted, "In addition to tourists, the influx of people traveling to their hometowns will stimulate temporary financial transactions and economic activities. This is expected to foster sustainable and balanced development in the region."

Municipal Mayor Anwar Howladar assured that the municipality is fully prepared to cater to the needs of tourists.



"Since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, there has been a notable increase in tourist arrivals in Kuakata. The current surge in numbers can be attributed to the extended Eid and Pohela Boishakh holidays," he said, hoping that the area would welcome tourists in even higher volume after the completion of the four-lane highway from Bhanga to Kuakata.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, additional superintendent of Kuakata Tourist Police, said, "All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of tourists. Tourist police will conduct regular patrols from Lemburbon to Ramnabad channel, with law enforcement personnel deployed round-the-clock to assist tourists."

Kalapara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rabiul Islam anticipated a record-breaking turnout of tourists in Kuakata during this holiday period.

Kalapara police station, Mohipur police station, Kuakata Tourist police, Naval police, fire service, and medical team are all on standby to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists, he added.