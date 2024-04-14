Holiday heroes: How doctors hustle on duty during Eid

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

It was Eid-ul-Fitr 2014, an Eid to remember for Dr Jannatul.

She was added to the roster of her first Eid duty soon after joining the BCS Health Cadre as a doctor.

"It was an emotionally challenging task because I had to leave my 14-month-old baby to respond to the call of duty," recalled Dr Jannatul Sharmin Joarder, Dermatologist at the Department of Dermatology & Venereology at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"Initially, I felt a bit down after receiving the roster. I remember waking up early that day, feeding my baby, getting ready, and hurrying to work. But a few hours later, my husband and baby surprised me with a visit to my workplace, turning it into one of my most memorable Eids," Dr Jannatul reminisced.

In that fleeting moment, amidst the chaos of her duties, she found solace in their embrace. They stayed there until her shift ended and returned home together.

In Dr Jannatul's words, "Looking back, it was a mix of emotions. My initial blues faded away the moment I put on my white coat and entered the hospital. We can hardly think of anything else while attending patients, despite the weights we may have in the back of our minds. Nevertheless, that Eid ended with a profound sense of gratitude for the family and support I have been blessed with."

Since then, over the last ten years and 19 Eids, Dr Jannatul hasn't missed a single Eid duty, making it a norm for her.

Fortunately, up to this point, she has had the flexibility to select the one or two days she wishes to serve during the three-day public holiday on Eid.

But is this the case for all? The answer is no.

In every hospital, whether public or private, holiday rosters are organised differently. Generally, three prime rosters are created for indoor, outdoor, and emergency departments, with doctors divided into three shifts. These departments must maintain a specific number of doctors at all times, depending on their respective requirements. They are supported by nurses, ward boys, and other staff members to ensure uninterrupted care.

During Eid, non-Muslim doctors take up the most workload to accommodate their Muslim colleagues celebrating the religious festival.

In Bangladesh, granting all Muslim doctors a consecutive three-day Eid vacation may not be feasible. Therefore, those willing or living nearby are usually assigned these special duties alongside all their non-Muslim colleagues, while the rest must remain on-call.

Despite this, everyone we talked to credited non-Muslim physicians who willingly worked long hours and covered the roster to the best of their ability. The same policy applies during other religious holidays like Durga Puja, Christmas, or Buddha Purnima.

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, is one such individual who actively participates in this practice.

Throughout his 13-year career, it has become routine for him to work 72-96 hours during Eid.

"During Eid, the dynamics shift slightly. We witness a surge in emergency patients, primarily between 10am and 3pm, followed by another spike from 5pm to 11pm. While we strive to cover for our Muslim colleagues as much as possible, they too remain on-call, with some residing nearby making impromptu visits out of professionalism," said Dr Rajib.

When asked about his experience working long hours while others enjoy family time and good food, Dr Rajib responded, "It's quite monotonous."

"The festive atmosphere scarcely permeates the hospital environment. For those of us on duty, it can feel somewhat monotonous without the presence of all our colleagues we work with daily. On top of it, there is also exhaustion from working extended shifts," he explained.

"However, we know some of our colleagues will come visiting like they do every year. Some even bring homemade festive treats. That brief period of shared meals and adda [friendly chatters] becomes the highlights of our day," he added.

Speaking of colleagues, Dr Rajib Dey took us down memory lane and recounted an incident he shared with his colleague Dr Sadiq Salehin, a Laparoscopic Specialist Surgeon at SSMCH.

Despite being officially on Eid leave, Dr Sadiq, who lived nearby, made regular visits to the hospital during Eid holidays. On one such occasion four years ago, the day before Eid, a man in his late forties arrived with severe abdominal pain. It was a case of Appendicitis requiring immediate surgical intervention The surgery was successfully performed around 3am in the morning.

"These patients are typically restricted from consuming regular food for at least three days. brought a generous amount of home-cooked food for the doctors and nurses working in the ward.

"We all, including Dr Sadiq, devoured the delicious food, although we felt a twinge of sympathy for the patient who couldn't taste it. Dr Sadiq even jokes, saying the food was meant for him, turning his hospital visit into an unexpected Eid feast while he had special dishes waiting for him at home."

Certainly, most of the time, hospitals are anything but fun and games.

Dr Rajib recalled another Eid incident that could have taken a much different turn.

"Doctors often have to make tough decisions, setting aside their emotions. Last Eid, a man arrived in critical condition with Intestinal Perforation, accompanied by his wife and a young child. They were struggling financially, and the wife was visibly overwhelmed.

"The patient's condition was rapidly deteriorating, having already spent seven hours in a critical state. Emergency surgery is imperative for such cases, but there is also a legal requirement to obtain at least one unit of blood beforehand. It was a challenging decision to make with no time to spare. Nevertheless, we proceeded with the operation, and thankfully, the man survived."

"We may have stretched the boundaries in making that decision, but I can still vividly recall the face of the young baby girl who might have lost her on Eid if the operation was delayed. I think this very thought compelled us to bend the rules, that day," Dr Rajib added.

There is also a sense of regret.

While doctors on special duties strive to maintain the quality of services and ensure consistent delivery, their efforts are often overlooked.

Describing it as a "thankless" service, Dr Rajib, who is slated to work 96 consecutive hours this Eid, regretted that the hospital authorities often fail to recognise the dedication, passion, hard work, and sacrifice of the medical professionals.

"Being a doctor demands utmost professionalism in all situations, notwithstanding their human nature. Hence, a simple expression of gratitude from the authorities could have a significant impact.

"In fact, showing appreciation or offering a token of encouragement for their service and sacrifices on special occasions could greatly motivate young doctors," he said.