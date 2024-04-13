'Made a panjabi with your saree, wore it to your grave': Arifin Shuvoo writes to mother on Eid

Splash

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 04:57 pm

Actor Arifin Shuvoo visiting his mothers grave on Eid day. Photo: Facebook
Actor Arifin Shuvoo visiting his mothers grave on Eid day. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo penned a heartfelt message to his deceased mother on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

In a Facebook post on Thursday (11 April), he wrote, "...Almost three months have passed since you left. I'm still trying to grasp what went down. Would I wake up and find you sitting there in the next room?

"...Though I am an actor by profession, I can barely pull off the act that I'm doing fine; but I'm trying…"

He says as he was heading out wearing a punjabi he made for Eid out of his mother's saree, his building's security guard recognised that saree too. 

To commemorate her, he also wrapped his mother's chain around his neck. 

"So many stories have not been shared with you, and will never again be shared with you…Eid Mubarak, Ma.

"Eid Mubarak to all the mothers in the world," he says. 

 

