Envoy Textiles holds 27th AGM

Envoy Textiles Limited held its 27th Annual General Meeting on Thursday on a digital platform with the participation of a significant number of shareholders.

According to a press release, retired Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, appointed by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, the founder and Vice-Chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited, Engr Kutubuddin Ahmed, Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, Independent Director & Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee Barrister Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Fakhruddin Ahmed, FCMA, FCS, Director Abdus Salam Murshedy, Rashida Ahmed, Sharmin Salam, Deputy Managing Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, and Company Secretary Saiful Islam Chowdhury, FCS were present at the meeting.

Before the formal proceedings of the meeting, Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed presented an overview of the company's holistic situation and explained the reasons for the delay in convening the Annual General Meeting.

Alongside the regular agenda, a proposal to increase the company's authorized capital from Tk400 crore to Tk475 crore was approved as a special decision. In addition, two vacant director positions were filled through the election of new directors.