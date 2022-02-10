Khulshi Mart to be a ‘green company’ by 2025

Khulshi Mart, the first chain superstore in Chattogram, has announced plans to transform into a 'green company' within 2025 by reducing its role in carbon emission.

The chain store has set a target to boycott polythene and control carbon emissions in other ways in line with international guidelines to be climate-friendly, company officials said on Thursday.

The announcement came during a programme marking Khulshi Mart's 16 anniversary of operation in the port city.

Khulshi Mart Chairman Mohammad Ali said they are also planning to set up mini-forests and eco-libraries in and around Chattogram city.

Khulshi Mart Vice-Chairman Gulshan Ara Begum, CEO and Executive Director Sarfaraz Ali, Manager Jamaluddin and Mart Promoters Business Development Manager Shaker Hossain were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Ali said there is no alternative to going green. Greenery must be increased to save the environment.

Speaking about Khulshi Mart, he said, "16 years is not a short time for an organisation. Khulshi Mart has been able to survive all these years due to its honesty and quality of products. It is important to maintain this trend in the future as well."

Executive Director Sarfaraz Ali said, "We are not able to make up for much of the loss of the environment caused by carbon emissions."

Every organisation must to adopt going green policy to compensate for the damage being done to the environment through carbon emissions, he said adding that Kulshi Mart has already signed an agreement with a voluntary organisation called 1/24 Social Movement to achieve that goal.

Meanwhile, Khulshi Mart is offering several discount offers on the occasion of its 16th anniversary.

Officials said 10 shoppers will get the opportunity of free shopping every day for 10 days at the store. At the same time every buyers who purchase more than Tk2000 worth of goods will get 5% cashback.

Moreover, the chain store is offering 10% to 30% discounts on hundreds of products.