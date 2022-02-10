Khulshi Mart to be a ‘green company’ by 2025

Economy

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Khulshi Mart to be a ‘green company’ by 2025

The announcement came during a programme marking Khulshi Mart’s 16 anniversary of operation in the port city

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:02 pm
Khulshi Mart to be a ‘green company’ by 2025

Khulshi Mart, the first chain superstore in Chattogram, has announced plans to transform into a 'green company' within 2025 by reducing its role in carbon emission.

The chain store has set a target to boycott polythene and control carbon emissions in other ways in line with international guidelines to be climate-friendly, company officials said on Thursday.

The announcement came during a programme marking Khulshi Mart's 16 anniversary of operation in the port city.

Khulshi Mart Chairman Mohammad Ali said they are also planning to set up mini-forests and eco-libraries in and around Chattogram city.

Khulshi Mart Vice-Chairman Gulshan Ara Begum, CEO and Executive Director Sarfaraz Ali, Manager Jamaluddin and Mart Promoters Business Development Manager Shaker Hossain were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Ali said there is no alternative to going green. Greenery must be increased to save the environment.

Speaking about Khulshi Mart, he said, "16 years is not a short time for an organisation. Khulshi Mart has been able to survive all these years due to its honesty and quality of products. It is important to maintain this trend in the future as well."

Executive Director Sarfaraz Ali said, "We are not able to make up for much of the loss of the environment caused by carbon emissions."

Every organisation must to adopt going green policy to compensate for the damage being done to the environment through carbon emissions, he said adding that Kulshi Mart has already signed an agreement with a voluntary organisation called 1/24 Social Movement to achieve that goal.

Meanwhile, Khulshi Mart is offering several discount offers on the occasion of its 16th anniversary.

Officials said 10 shoppers will get the opportunity of free shopping every day for 10 days at the store. At the same time every buyers who purchase more than Tk2000 worth of goods will get 5% cashback.

Moreover, the chain store is offering 10% to 30% discounts on hundreds of products.

Top News

Khulshi Mart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks