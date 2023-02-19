Khulshi Mart organises 10-day sales fest marking 17th anniversary

Khulshi Mart, a superstore in Chattogram, organised a ten-day sales festival on the occasion of its 17th anniversary.

Customers will get the chance to purchase specific goods at the city's lowest pricing throughout the event, said a press release.

Apart from this, ten lucky customers will get the chance to shop from Khulshi mart for free every day, reads the release.

Khulshi Mart Chairman Engineer Mohammad Ali and Managing Director Gulshana Ali inaugurated the sales festival cutting a cake and ribbons as chief guests at Khulshi Mart Auditorium on Friday (17 February).

Prominent citizens from all tiers of the city were present as guests at the event.