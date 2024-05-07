Inflation to come down within target by end of FY: State minister

Economy

BSS
07 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

Inflation to come down within target by end of FY: State minister

Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the increase in commodity prices in the international market and the rise in the value of the US dollar, high inflationary pressures are seen across the world, including in Bangladesh, she said

BSS
07 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:42 pm
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Collected

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan has expressed her optimism that inflation will come down to the government-set target of 7.5% by the end of this fiscal year.

"It can be achieved through a series of governmental measures, including contractionary monetary policies, import controls, and austerity measures in government expenditure," she said while presenting the "2023-24 Budget Implementation Progress Report for the second quarter of the financial year" during a parliament session on Sunday (5 May).

In her speech, Waseqa mentioned that controlling inflation is among the government's top priorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government has been taking various measures since last year to keep inflation at a bearable level, she added.

However, she said, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the increase in commodity prices in the international market and the rise in the value of the US dollar, high inflationary pressures are seen across the world, including in Bangladesh.

The state minister said, "For the past few years there has been a kind of instability in the global economy due to the covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war and other geopolitical reasons. In light of these challenges, the growth target for the current fiscal year has been revised downwards from 7.5% to 6.5%. Bangladesh is not free from the adverse effects that are currently going on in the world economy but the nation will be able to move forward by facing all tough situations."

 

Bangladesh / State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan / Infaltion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos