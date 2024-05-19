JS body for enhancing road, rail connectivity with Payra Sea Port

Bangladesh parliament
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House. Photo: Collected

The parliamentary standing committee on shipping ministry today (19 May) recommended taking appropriate measures to increase road and rail connectivity with Payra Sea Port to carry forward activities of the port, located in the southern part of the country.  

It also recommended taking the entire responsibility of running the Kamalapur ICD (Inland Container Depot) terminal under shipping ministry describing it as the integral part of the port. It observed that all ports will be the stockholders of ICD.  

The third meeting of the JS body was held with chairman of the committee Mahfuzur Rahman in the chair, according to a statement issued today.

Committee members State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Golam Kibria Tipu, Md Zakaria, Firoz Ahmed Swapan, Habibun Nahar, Md Awlad Hossain and Jharna Hasan attended the meeting.

The meeting also had a discussion on the overall activities of Bangladesh Shipping Directorate, Chittagong Seaport and Payra Seaport Authority.

Earlier, the meeting thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other relevant people following safe return of all sailors, including the captain of Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah, which was abducted by Somali pirates a few months back.

Senior Secretary of the ministry, Chairmen of Chittagong and Payra Sea Ports, among others, joined the meeting.

payra sea port / JS Body / Bangladesh

