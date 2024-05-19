Gold price rises to Tk1.19 lakh per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 08:05 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) today (19 May) increased the price of gold by Tk984 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

As per new rate, per bhori 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,19,544, which was Tk1,18,460 till today.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,14,109 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk97,803 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,8667 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Monday (20 May).

The apex body of gold traders increased the gold price for the 6th time in May so far.
 

