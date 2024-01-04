Mohammad Manjur Alam elected as vice chairman of Standard Bank PLC

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:00 pm

Related News

Mohammad Manjur Alam elected as vice chairman of Standard Bank PLC

Press Release
04 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Manjur Alam, sponsor director of Standard Bank PLC. has been elected as the vice chairman of the Bank.

He was unanimously elected to this position at the 386th Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 26 December 2023.

A veteran industrialist of the country, Md Manjur has been running versatile business with integrity and success for nearly 40 years. He is the Chairman of HM Steel and Ind Limited, Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Bricks Limited, Proprietor of M/S Monzur Alam and managing director of Golden Ispat Ltd., Taher & Co. Limited, Golden Brick Works Limited, Golden Steel Alloy Works Limited, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Housing and Real Estate Limited, Golden Oxygen Limited, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Cement Ind. Limited, Golden Iron Works Limited and Mutual Jute Spinners Ltd.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is a Member of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Social worker, philanthropist Manjur is associated with many social and educational institutions.

He is the founder of Mostafa Hakim University College and Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Welfare foundation under which 103 voluntary institutions are directed.

A renowned political personality Mohammad Manjur Alam served as former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation with proficiency and reputation.

 

Standard Bank / Board of Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos