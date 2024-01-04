Mohammad Manjur Alam elected as vice chairman of Standard Bank PLC

Mohammad Manjur Alam, sponsor director of Standard Bank PLC. has been elected as the vice chairman of the Bank.

He was unanimously elected to this position at the 386th Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 26 December 2023.

A veteran industrialist of the country, Md Manjur has been running versatile business with integrity and success for nearly 40 years. He is the Chairman of HM Steel and Ind Limited, Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Bricks Limited, Proprietor of M/S Monzur Alam and managing director of Golden Ispat Ltd., Taher & Co. Limited, Golden Brick Works Limited, Golden Steel Alloy Works Limited, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Housing and Real Estate Limited, Golden Oxygen Limited, Al-Haj Mostafa Hakim Cement Ind. Limited, Golden Iron Works Limited and Mutual Jute Spinners Ltd.

He is a Member of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Social worker, philanthropist Manjur is associated with many social and educational institutions.

He is the founder of Mostafa Hakim University College and Alhaj Mostafa Hakim Welfare foundation under which 103 voluntary institutions are directed.

A renowned political personality Mohammad Manjur Alam served as former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation with proficiency and reputation.