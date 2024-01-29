Standard Bank organises training on 'Shariah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'

Standard Bank Learning Center organised a two day-long training on `Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business' recently.

Presided over by Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Masud Hasan, VP & Head of HRD; Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & In charge, SBLC and Engr. Wahidur Rahman Azad, Faculty, SBLC were also present in the training.

Heads of 40 branches of the bank participated in the programme.