Standard Bank organises training on 'Shariah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business'

29 January, 2024
Standard Bank organises training on &#039;Shariah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business&#039;

Standard Bank Learning Center organised a two day-long training on `Shari`ah Compliance in Islamic Banking Business' recently. 

Presided over by Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Masud Hasan, VP & Head of HRD; Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & In charge, SBLC and Engr. Wahidur Rahman Azad, Faculty, SBLC were also present in the training. 

Heads of 40 branches of the bank participated in the programme.

