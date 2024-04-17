Water Resources State Minister Farooque meets S Korean delegation

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

Water Resources State Minister Farooque meets S Korean delegation

A delegation of five South Korean officials, led by the ambassador, paid a courtesy call on the state minister at the Water Bhaban near Green Road, Dhaka.

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque today (17 April) held a meeting with the South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik.

A delegation of five South Korean officials, led by the ambassador, paid a courtesy call on the state minister at the Water Bhaban near Green Road, Dhaka.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, especially the development of the smart infrastructure sector including the water resource sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At this time, the state minister discussed the ongoing development of Bangladesh, the economic development of both countries and water resources.

Referring to the existing relations between the two friendly countries, the state minister said South Korea is an important development partner of Bangladesh.

He appreciated the role of South Korea in the development of the water resources sector and thanked the delegation. He also requested to continue such cooperation in the future.

The Korean ambassador said according to the memorandum of understanding signed between Korea and the Ministry of Water Resources of Bangladesh, both countries are assisting in flood control, disaster reduction and capacity building.

S Korea / Bangladesh / State Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

18m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos