Water Resources State Minister Farooque meets S Korean delegation

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque today (17 April) held a meeting with the South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik.

A delegation of five South Korean officials, led by the ambassador, paid a courtesy call on the state minister at the Water Bhaban near Green Road, Dhaka.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, especially the development of the smart infrastructure sector including the water resource sector.

At this time, the state minister discussed the ongoing development of Bangladesh, the economic development of both countries and water resources.

Referring to the existing relations between the two friendly countries, the state minister said South Korea is an important development partner of Bangladesh.

He appreciated the role of South Korea in the development of the water resources sector and thanked the delegation. He also requested to continue such cooperation in the future.

The Korean ambassador said according to the memorandum of understanding signed between Korea and the Ministry of Water Resources of Bangladesh, both countries are assisting in flood control, disaster reduction and capacity building.