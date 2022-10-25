US Trade Show 2022 commences Thursday

The 28th annual US Trade Show, jointly organised by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh and US embassy in Dhaka, will commence on Thursday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The three-day-long event will showcase the high quality, innovative American goods and services US businesses offer in Bangladesh, says the organiser in a press conference on Tuesday (25 October) at a city hotel.

Over 40 exhibitors operating in Bangladesh, including in the energy, banking and financial services, food and beverage sectors, and more, will display the products and services of US brands from 27 to 29 October.

At the event, US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter D Haas said that it's an opportunity for US companies to introduce themselves.

Responding to a question, he said that the idea is to introduce American products in Bangladesh and Bangladeshi importers towards all the great things that American companies have to offer.

The trade show will play a vital role in creating new market, new opportunities between Bangladesh and US businessmen, he said.

He also mentioned that renewable energy, technology, digital economy, agricultural products and infrastructure are the areas where US companies are interested in working with Bangladesh.

Saying the United States is ready for largest point of direct investment in Bangladesh, he also mentioned couple of facts for more US companies to explore Bangladesh – large population, growing economy, and homogeneous market among them.

On Thursday (27 October) Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the show.

AmCham leaders mentioned that US Embassy Dhaka's participation in the annual US Trade Show demonstrates US commitment to working in partnership with Bangladesh to support Bangladesh's continued growth and development, economic diversification and resilience to external shocks and stressors, and support for an economic development strategy that adheres to the principals of broadly shared prosperity for all.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said that this year's trade show is particularly significant because it is the first US Trade Show in Dhaka held in person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also falls during the 50th anniversary year of US-Bangladesh bilateral relations, he added.

This year, over hundreds of US products represented by 44 exhibitors from home and abroad (occupying 76 booths) will be on display during this event.

The show will remain open for visitors from 10am to 8pm.

The entry fee is Tk30. However, students will allowed free entry.

Beside the exhibition of American products and services, there would also be five seminars during the show.

On Day 1, seminars titled "Logistics for Regional Connectivity" at 3pm and "Intellectual property rights and impact on cross border business" at 4:30pm; on Day 2 seminars titled "Education USA" at 3pm and "Business/investor Visa" at 4:30pm; and on Day 3, seminar on "USAID: Support for private sector growth" at 3pm would be held.