Bangladesh-US agree to deepen relations further: FM Hasan Mahmud

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (17 January). Photo: UNB

The US and Bangladesh have agreed to deepen relations further, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters at the Secretariat today (17 January) following a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

The minister said military cooperation with the US was also discussed at the meeting.

Asked whether the tension in the relations between the two countries over the election has ended, the foreign minister said, "Different countries have different views on the [7 January] election.

"The most important thing is that they are working with the new government. We are simultaneously working to advance our relationship."

Hasan Mahmud said, "We both agreed to deepen our relationship and discussed working towards that goal. The US ambassador discussed working with the new government and deepening the relations.

"We discussed working together on American investment to expand trade."

The foreign minister said the Rohingya issue was also discussed.

"We have always sought their cooperation for Rohingya repatriation. I have reiterated it again today. We have agreed to work together for that purpose."

Responding to a query from reporters whether the sanctions on RAB were discussed, he said, "The government is working on the issue."

To a question on oil and gas extractions from Bangladesh's seas, he said the issue was discussed.

"An American company discovered that there is a lot of oil in our seas. If it can be extracted, it will yield great economic benefits for our country. This issue has been discussed." he told reporters.

In March last year, ExxonMobil Corporation, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, expressed interest in exploring gas in all the open deepwater offshore blocks and some onshore blocks using the required two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys.

The company plans to implement the proposal, including production sharing contracts (PSC) negotiation and well exploration, in three phases over six years.