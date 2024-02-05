Syed Ershad reelected president of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh

Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager and managing director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd, has been reelected as the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh for the years 2023-25.

Eric M Walker, president of Chevron Bangladesh, has been elected as the vice president and Al-Mamun M Rashel, country manager and managing director of NATco Bangladesh Ltd, has been elected as the treasurer of the chamber.

Aftab Ul Islam, chairperson of the election board for the chamber's executive committee, declared the election results during the chamber's 27th annual general meeting held on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel in the capital, says a press release.

Chamber President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting.

The newly elected members of the chamber's executive committee are – Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director of Augmedix BD Ltd, Rubaba Dowla, country managing director for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Oracle Bangladesh Ltd and Mirza Shajib Raihan, business manager for Bangladesh at Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd.