Syed Ershad reelected president of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Syed Ershad reelected president of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:26 pm
A file photo of Syed Ershad Ahmed. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Syed Ershad Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager and managing director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd, has been reelected as the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh for the years 2023-25. 

Eric M Walker, president of Chevron Bangladesh, has been elected as the vice president and Al-Mamun M Rashel, country manager and managing director of NATco Bangladesh Ltd, has been elected as the treasurer of the chamber. 

Aftab Ul Islam, chairperson of the election board for the chamber's executive committee, declared the election results during the chamber's 27th annual general meeting held on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel in the capital, says a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chamber President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting. 

The newly elected members of the chamber's executive committee are – Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director of Augmedix BD Ltd, Rubaba Dowla, country managing director for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Oracle Bangladesh Ltd and Mirza Shajib Raihan, business manager for Bangladesh at Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd.

American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

10h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

13h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

13h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

56m | Videos
What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

2h | Videos
What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

41m | Videos
2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

5h | Videos