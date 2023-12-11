Haas holds meeting with CAAB chairman

"During the talk, I sought US support in further development of Bangladesh's aviation sector," CAAB Chairman Mafidur Rahman told BSS.

File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist
File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas held a meeting with Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at the CAAB headquarters this afternoon.

"During the talk, I sought US support in further development of Bangladesh's aviation sector," Mafidur Rahman told BSS after the meeting.

The CAAB chairman also urged the US government's cooperation to uplift Bangladesh to category-1 from category-2 so that the country's local carrier including Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be allowed to operate flights to the US.

The chairman informed the envoy about various improvements made by the CAAB and Biman in the process of graduating Bangladesh to category-1 following the guideline of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) of the US.

In reply, the US ambassador assured his government's cooperation so that Biman can resume Dhaka-New York flight.

Regarding purchase of new aircraft for the national flag carrier, the CAAB chairman apprised the US envoy that currently Biman is reviewing the commercial potentials of procuring new planes amid the ongoing global economic hardship.

The CAAB chairman also informed the US ambassador that the present government is working to make Bangladesh a regional aviation hub.

