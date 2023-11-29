8 AL leaders in Ctg sued for 'threatening' to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 03:51 pm

File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist
File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist

Eight leaders affiliated with the Awami League have been sued in a Chattogram court by a BNP leader for threatening to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas. 

The plaintiff, MA Hashem Raju, a former vice-president of Central Chhatra Dal and a BNP leader, filed the complaint on Wednesday in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin. 

The court has kept the complaint pending for further orders.

Advocate M Irfan Uddin, the plaintiff's lawyer, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard, stating that MA Hashem Raju had applied to file a case against the accused Awami League leaders.

The accused individuals are Chambal Union Parishad Chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, Maheshkhali Upazila Awami League Vice President Faridul Alam, and Chambal Union Parishad members Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Sajjad, Ehchan, Farhad, Nashir, and Saiful.

According to the plaintiff, who is identified as a human rights activist in the case, the threats were made during a speech by Mujibul Haque Chowdhury and Faridul Alam on Monday (6 November). 

The video footage of their speech went viral on social media, prompting the filing of the case, the statement said.

He had initially applied to file the case on 15 November, however, the CMM Court of Dhaka ordered the dismissal of the application on the same day. 

Subsequently, the case was refiled in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin, who recorded MA Hashem Raju's statement.

