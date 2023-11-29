Threatening US ambassador: Court dismisses case against 8 AL leaders

A Chattogram court dismissed the case filed against eight leaders affiliated with the Awami League for allegedly threatening to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin dismissed the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Advocate M Irfan Uddin, the plaintiff's lawyer, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard this evening.

Earlier in the morning, MA Hashem Raju, a former vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and a BNP leader, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin.

The accused individuals include Chambal Union Parishad Chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, Maheshkhali Upazila Awami League Vice President Faridul Alam, and Chambal Union Parishad members Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Sajjad, Ehchan, Farhad, Nashir, and Saiful.

According to MA Hashem Raju, who is identified as a human rights activist in the case, the alleged threats were made during a speech by Mujibul Haque Chowdhury and Faridul Alam on November 6. The video footage of their speech went viral on social media, prompting the filing of the case.

He had initially applied to file the case on 15 November, however, the CMM Court of Dhaka ordered the dismissal of the application on the same day.

Subsequently, the case was refiled in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin.