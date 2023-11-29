Threatening US ambassador: Court dismisses case against 8 AL leaders

Court

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

Threatening US ambassador: Court dismisses case against 8 AL leaders

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin dismissed the case on Wednesday afternoon

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:08 pm
Threatening US ambassador: Court dismisses case against 8 AL leaders

A Chattogram court dismissed the case filed against eight leaders affiliated with the Awami League for allegedly threatening to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas. 

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin dismissed the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Advocate M Irfan Uddin, the plaintiff's lawyer, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard this evening.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the morning, MA Hashem Raju, a former vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and a BNP leader, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin.

The accused individuals include Chambal Union Parishad Chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, Maheshkhali Upazila Awami League Vice President Faridul Alam, and Chambal Union Parishad members Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Sajjad, Ehchan, Farhad, Nashir, and Saiful.

According to MA Hashem Raju, who is identified as a human rights activist in the case, the alleged threats were made during a speech by Mujibul Haque Chowdhury and Faridul Alam on November 6. The video footage of their speech went viral on social media, prompting the filing of the case.

The video footage of their speech went viral on social media, prompting the filing of the case, the statement said.

He had initially applied to file the case on 15 November, however, the CMM Court of Dhaka ordered the dismissal of the application on the same day. 

Subsequently, the case was refiled in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin.

Top News

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas / AL leaders / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

13h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

2h | TBS World
Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

1h | TBS Stories
Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

21m | TBS SPORTS
Critical operations for just Tk 20

Critical operations for just Tk 20

4h | TBS Face to Face