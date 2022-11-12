Urmi Group launches its newest product Turaag Active

Corporates

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:13 pm

Related News

Urmi Group launches its newest product Turaag Active

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wave Riders Limited, a concern of Urmi Group, has launched its newest line of products named Turaag Active. 

The launching ceremony took place recently through a grand event held at the capital's Army Stadium during the final match of the BGMEA Cup, reads a press release. 

Turaag Active can now be purchased from the company's online outlet. Availability on offline outlets will be announced soon. 

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Faruque Hassan graced the event as the chief guest. Besides, Asif Ashraf, Managing Director of Urmi Group, along with other high officials of BGMEA and Urmi Group, were present at the program.  

On the occasion, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, said, "The importance and contribution of the garment sector to Bangladesh's economy is immense. The garments industry of Bangladesh is the second largest garments exporter in the world and constitutes 11% of the country's GDP. The garment manufacturing companies have been playing a positive role in driving the country towards such achievement. Besides, they are also bringing in newer products into the market to cater to local demands, just the way Urmi group launched the new Turaag Active through this beautiful event."

Asif Ashraf, Director of BGMEA & Managing Director of Urmi Group, said, "Physical exercise plays an important role in ensuring a healthy life, also helping us in achieving our goals. Hence, we have been introducing different kinds of products with the objective of helping people possess good health, and our newest product exemplifies that."

Emphasizing the necessity of sports, he further stated, "There is no alternative to physical exercise in ensuring a healthy and cheerful body and mind. Hence, we all should focus on sports and exercise at any chance we get amidst our busy schedules. I want to thank everyone here for arranging such a great contest." 

Urmi Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram