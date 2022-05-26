Urmi Group becomes runner-up for RFID Journal Awards 2022

Urmi Group becomes runner-up for RFID Journal Awards 2022

Urmi Group is the runner-up in Best Manufacturing RFID/IOT Implementation category for the RFID Journal Awards 2022.

Director and Group COO Mir Ashraful Hossain received the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held in USA on 19 May, reads a press release.

Urmi Group was awarded for its deployment of an ERP-Integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solution to manage the movements of the yarn and knitted materials that flow through its production cycle.

Emerson, headquartered in the USA, is the winner in this category.

 

