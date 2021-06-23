Urmi Group donates 20,000 pieces of Turaag Protex mask to DSCC

Corporates

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:04 pm

Urmi Group has donated 20,000 pieces of Turaag Protex masks to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to help them fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Managing Director of Urmi Group and Director of BGMEA Asif Ashraf handed over the masks to DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday, said a Urmi Group press release.

BGMEA President Farooq Hasan and Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim were also present at the handover ceremony.

Thanking the Urmi Group, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said that the DSCC will use the masks for the protection of the corporation's mosquito-killing and cleaning workers as well as other employees of the corporation.

