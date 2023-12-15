United Commercial Bank onboards Blackboard Strategies as its communication partner

15 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), one of the country's oldest and largest commercial banks, has appointed Blackboard Strategies, a concern of Asiatic 3Sixty, as its strategic communication partner.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday (14 December) at the corporate office of UCB PLC in the capital's Gulshan Ave, where the two entities decided to join forces together for effective and meaningful brand communication, which will help UCB to strengthen its brand presence and reputation, reads a press release.

With a firm commitment to Bangladesh's economic and social development, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) began its journey in mid-1983. Since then, it has established itself as one of the largest first-generation banks nationwide.

With a vast network of  branches, the bank has already made its mark in the realm of Private Sector Banking through personalised services, innovative practices, a dynamic approach, and efficient management. Now, UCB PLC is making its way to greater heights by joining forces with leading communication agency Blackboard Strategies.

As part of the partnership under the MoU, Blackboard Strategies will oversee the entire brand portfolio of UCB PLC. From creating innovative communication strategies that align with UCB's goals to developing effective reputation management tactics and cultivating public perception in an evolving communication landscape to maintaining relationships with key stakeholders, Blackboard Strategies will provide end-to-end brand communication solutions to the bank.

The MoU was signed by Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice president & head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division of UCB, and Ikram Mayeen Choudhury, managing director of Blackboard Strategies, representing their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony was also graced by ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director of UCB; Ishtiaque Hossain, executive director, Blackboard Strategies; and Hussain Shahrier, senior director, Business Development & Reputation Management, Blackboard Strategies.

It is mentionable that Blackboard Strategies is one of the leading communication agencies that focus on developing the next phase of reputation management by integrating impactful content across traditional and digital platforms while providing end-to-end communication solutions.

