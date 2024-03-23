UCB organises day-long skill development training for agricultural entrepreneurs in Kushtia

UCB organises day-long skill development training for agricultural entrepreneurs in Kushtia

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has recently provided training to about 200 selected Agri-entrepreneurs hailing from 6 upazilas of Kushtia district. Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC ATM Tahmiduzzaman was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the day-long training held at the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy.

Among others, Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' & a renowned agricultural analyst; Md. Tipu Sultan, Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Kushtia region; District Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Kishore Kumar Kundu; Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Md. Sharif Hasan Sohag; Head of SME and Agri Banking Division of UCB, Md. Mohsinur Rahman; and Regional Head Md. Mullah Masood Parvez delivered speeches at the training program. Branch manager of UCB Sharif Hossain gave a welcome speech, reads a press release.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman said, "We have appeared at the doorstep of marginal farmers with the aim of developing commercial agriculture and ensuring food security for the country. We are organizing training for agricultural entrepreneurs in every district so that farmers can take loans on easy terms and produce and market their desired crops. We named our project 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'. Because we want to instill confidence in the minds of marginal farmers. We want to stand by the farmers."

Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' & a renowned agricultural analyst, said, "If you want to advance the country economically, there is no alternative to creating agricultural entrepreneurs. It's not possible to be successful in agriculture without having adequate knowledge about when to plant what crop, what variety of seed to sow, how to get a fair price and how to market the crops. Farmers should turn into entrepreneurs for their own benefit, and they should focus on developing business & technical knowledge, skills and capabilities as entrepreneurs. UCB is trying to achieve that goal."

It is mentionable that as per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) is implementing a special project called 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' to extend support to those involved in the agricultural sector as part of its social responsibility. Under this project, training is being organized with selected agricultural entrepreneurs from each upazila in 64 districts of the country. Already this training has been provided in 45 districts. In these trainings, lessons and ideas are given to the agri-entrepreneurs about what to do to develop as an entrepreneur, business planning, information gathering, capital, marketing strategies and government agricultural incentive support.

At the end of the program, the participants were given high-quality vegetable seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural products as gifts by the UCB.

