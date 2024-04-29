UCB profit drops 34% in 2023

The United Commercial Bank (UCB) reported that its net profit dropped by 34% in 2023, compared to the previous year.

During the last year, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.52, lowering from Tk2.29 in 2022.

Besides, the bank declared 5% cash and 5% stock dividends to its shareholders for the year 2023, the company said today (29 April) in its un-audited financial statement for the period.

To secure shareholder approval for the dividend and audited financial statement, it will conduct the annual general meeting on 30 June and the record date is 23 May.