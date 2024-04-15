UCB shares surge and NBL plunges over merger issue

Stocks

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 02:31 pm

Related News

UCB shares surge and NBL plunges over merger issue

The decision for the merger between the two banks came at a meeting of the stakeholders on 9 April

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 02:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Amid news of a merger between United Commercial Bank (UCB) and National Bank Limited (NBL), UCB shares surged while NBL plunged.

In the first trading session today (15 April) following the publication of the merger news, UCB shares rose by 0.88% to reach Tk11.50, while NBL stocks fell by around 6% to close at Tk6.50 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The decision for the merger between the two banks came at a meeting of the stakeholders on 9 April, officials of both banks told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar chaired the meeting.

Top News

stocks / UCB / National Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

4h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

19h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

1h | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

21h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

22h | Videos
The world's strange income taxes

The world's strange income taxes

6h | Videos