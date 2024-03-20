UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card brings in lucrative discount offers to multiply happiness during Ramadan

Photo: Courtesy

Of late, fast-growing mobile financial service provider upay has introduced an MFS co-branded prepaid card, in collaboration with United Commercial Bank PLC, offering a world of convenience and rewards to its customers. In this month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, upay has come up with attractive Buy One Get One & discount offers to make this month all the more rewarding.

The time of shopping bonanza and eating-out after Iftar is back again. People shop for their near ones in this month to share happiness. To be a part of this tradition of sharing happiness, upay has brought in multiple discounts offer in different categories along with Buy One Get One offers for the customers so that they can enjoy more shopping with less money. Customer can enjoy the buy one get one offer from more than 20 restaurants during Ramadan with UCB-upay Co-Branded Prepaid Card.

The discount offer includes a wide range of merchant shops and category. More than 1,900 merchant partners (including restaurants, clothing brands, health & wellness section, gadgets, jewelry etc.) are covered under this offer. UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card holders can enjoy various discount offers including a discount up to 25% while purchasing from these shops. They will also get a cash reward of up to Tk600 in 6 months (max Tk100 each month) if they make a transaction of BDT 10,000 or higher in six consecutive months after the card activation.

That's not all – the world of benefits for UCB-upay prepaid card holders doesn't end here. Once you get this co-branded prepaid card (simply through the app without any paper works or application), you can avail a number of benefits such as dual currency facility, fund loading option onto the card directly from the upay app, international & local shopping, ATM withdrawal (globally), no minimum balance requirement and card activation facility through UCB call center (16419). This card immediately heightens your transaction experience, adding extra layers of ease to the customers' lifestyles.