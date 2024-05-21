UCB to sponsor Ashik Chowdhury in his attempt to make Guinness World Record by jumping from 41,000 feet

Ashik Chowdhury, a professional skydiver, is all set to jump from 41,000 feet holding aloft the Bangladesh flag in an endeavor to set a new Guinness World Record. United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) will be sponsoring the skydiver in this attempt.

It was revealed during a press conference organized by the skydiver himself at the Economic Reporters Forum-ERF on 21 May 2024, reads a press release.

As shared during the press conference, themed as "The highest ever skydive with a flag" the jumping event will be held on 25 May. No one ever from Bangladesh ever attempted for a jump from such an altitude. The skydiver solicited prayers from countrymen for his success as a successful attempt could make every Bangladeshi proud. UCB PLC is delighted to sponsor this courageous adventurer. Abul Kalam Azad, Head of brand marketing and corporate Affairs division handed over the Bangladeshi flag to Ashik Chowdhury during the press conference.

Ashik Chowdhury said at the press conference, "When you start falling from the sky, it instills a sense of freedom in you. Such spirit of adventure has always inspired me to go beyond my limits and reach a new height. This time I will be attempting a dive from 41,000 feet along with a flag in my hand, which is quite a tough job due to complex aerodynamics. I wholeheartedly thank UCB for sponsoring this adventure. I hope I will be able to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere."

It is mentionable that Ashik Chowdhury, a 40-year-old skydiver, is a career banker. Born and brought up in Jashore, his pilot father sowed the seeds of an adventurous mindset in him during his childhood. While sharing his time as professional banker in between Singapore and Dhaka, he keeps trying jumps from time to time. Since 2012, he has so far completed 30 jumps with flying colors.