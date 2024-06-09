UCB signs bancassurance agreement with Jiban Bima Corporation

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the landscape of insurance accessibility, United Commercial Bank Plc (UCB) has forged a strategic alliance with the esteemed Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC), the country's premier state-owned life insurance provider.

Under the terms of this visionary partnership, UCB assumes the role of an authorized agent for Jiban Bima Corporation, empowered to market and distribute a comprehensive array of insurance products, reads a press release.

This means that patrons can now seamlessly avail themselves of top-tier insurance services at any UCB branch, transcending geographical boundaries with unparalleled ease.

The pact was solemnized on June 6, 2024, amidst an aura of anticipation and enthusiasm at the prestigious Radisson Hotel in the heart of the capital. Leading luminaries from both entities, including UCB's dynamic Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, and JBC's distinguished Managing Director (Additional Secretary), Md Muhibuzzaman, affixed their signatures to this monumental agreement, underscoring their commitment to revolutionize the insurance landscape.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the venerable Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance, who lauded this visionary collaboration as a pivotal step towards enhancing customer trust and convenience in the insurance domain. Jishnu Roy Chowdhury, revered advisor to UCB's mobile financial service provider Upay and former ambassador, also lent his presence as a special guest, further underscoring the significance of this landmark alliance.

