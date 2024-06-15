UCB organises leadership development programme for branch operation managers

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:52 pm

Related News

UCB organises leadership development programme for branch operation managers

Press Release
15 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 03:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has successfully organized a comprehensive Leadership Development Program aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of its Branch Operation Managers. The initiative, which spans from 8-12 June, was divided into five batches to ensure personalized attention and effective learning.

The opening session was gracefully inaugurated by the Managing Director & CEO of UCB, Mr. Arif Quadri. During his address, Mr. Quadri shared his vision of fostering a winning culture within the organization, emphasizing the importance of leadership and continuous development.

In attendance were several key figures from UCB's leadership team, including Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director, and Mr. Masud Rayhan, Head of the Learning & Development Centre. The session also saw participation from other L&D Officials of UCB, demonstrating the bank's commitment to professional growth and excellence.

The program was meticulously designed to equip the Branch Operation Managers with the necessary leadership skills, ensuring they are well-prepared to drive the bank's success in a competitive market. The initiative underscores UCB's dedication to nurturing talent and building a robust leadership pipeline within the organization.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

7h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

3h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

5h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

7h | Videos
Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

23h | Videos