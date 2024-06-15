UCB organises leadership development programme for branch operation managers

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has successfully organized a comprehensive Leadership Development Program aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of its Branch Operation Managers. The initiative, which spans from 8-12 June, was divided into five batches to ensure personalized attention and effective learning.

The opening session was gracefully inaugurated by the Managing Director & CEO of UCB, Mr. Arif Quadri. During his address, Mr. Quadri shared his vision of fostering a winning culture within the organization, emphasizing the importance of leadership and continuous development.

In attendance were several key figures from UCB's leadership team, including Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director, and Mr. Masud Rayhan, Head of the Learning & Development Centre. The session also saw participation from other L&D Officials of UCB, demonstrating the bank's commitment to professional growth and excellence.

The program was meticulously designed to equip the Branch Operation Managers with the necessary leadership skills, ensuring they are well-prepared to drive the bank's success in a competitive market. The initiative underscores UCB's dedication to nurturing talent and building a robust leadership pipeline within the organization.