UCB partners with University of Central Lancashire to offer affordable UK degrees in Bangladesh

Education

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:46 pm

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has partnered with the UK's prestigious University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

An exclusive agreement was signed between the two reputed educational institutes with the aim to open up a new avenue for Bangladeshi students to avail affordable UK degrees without leaving the country, reads a press statement.

A signing ceremony was signed between the parties to this end today (1 June) at the UCB Campus in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of the Board of Directors, UCB, and Prof Catherine Jackson, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire, signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities, including chief guest Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP, minister of Education; and guest of honour Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Special guest in attendance included Begum Shamsun Nahar, MP, deputy minister of Education. Zarif Munir, Director, UCB; and Manas Singh, CEO, STS Group, and Prof Hew Gill, president and provost, welcomed the guests at the event.

All activities of the 3-year UCLan programme will take place in Bangladesh.

The programme at UCB has been awarded 5 QS Stars (Excellent) for internationalisation and inclusiveness.

According to the Center for World University Rankings 2023, UCLan ranks in the top 7% of the universities worldwide. It is also appreciated among the community as the most affordable UK degree with high global recognition. To help the students' experience a smooth journey, UCB is providing with attractive learning facilities like sports membership, a compact campus environment, a resource-enabled library etc.

During the event, welcome speeches were delivered by the dignitaries, followed by the inauguration, and agreement signing. The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean Of Academic Affairs, UCB.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury appreciated the initiative, saying, "We have to focus on enriching the nation's future workforce by empowering our youth with timely skills that align with the demands of not just the local but the global market. The partnership between UCB and UCLan is an ideal example of recognizing the need for global education, one that should be followed by others in the sector as well".

H E Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh said "Over half a million students globally are currently studying for a UK degree overseas, helping to boost their future job prospects. British higher education institutions are dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality higher education, building a brighter future for students around the world."

Bob Kundanmal, Chairman and Board of Directors, UCB, said, "The UCLan Programme at UCB represents a top blend of academic excellence and cultural diversity. At UCB, we are thoroughly committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through transformative educational opportunities. We expect the UCLan Program to open doors to global perspectives and industry-relevant skills for Bangladeshi students. It shall also reinforce the importance of localized education solutions for prospective candidates who deserve such opportunities".

With this new introduction at UCB, local students now have another great opportunity to earn a reputable UK university degree from right here in Bangladesh. For further information about the UCLan Program and admission procedures, please visit the Universal College Bangladesh website.

