Ashik Chowdhury’s daring world record skydive celebrated

Sports

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 02:23 pm

The incredible feat took place on 25 May 2024 and involved a HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) skydive from 41,795 feet.

Ashik Chowdhury recently set a world record for skydiving while holding the Bangladeshi national flag. The incredible feat took place on 25 May 2024 and involved a HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) skydive from 41,795 feet.

Ashik Chowdhury's historic jump was supervised by a judge from the FAI World Air Sports Federation, the leading authority in aeronautical records.

The attempt featured the largest flag ever flown in the stratosphere, measuring approximately 7 square feet. During the jump, Ashik exited a Piper PA-42 aircraft for a freefall of nearly three minutes while holding the green and red. He reached a maximum vertical speed of 314 km/h 20 seconds into the jump, covering a distance of 37,297 feet, before successfully deploying his parachute at 4,498 feet.

The statistics from Ashik's skydive so far unofficially confirm the new world record. These numbers have been submitted to the Guinness Authorities for official certification.

His sponsor of this daring attempt United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) proudly celebrated the remarkable achievement on Sunday. UCB expressed their pride and gratification in supporting Ashik Chowdhury through a press meet event at the bank's head office.

During the event, UCB high officials including Managing Director Arif Quadri, thoroughly appreciated Ashik's indomitable spirit and courage.

"My achievement is dedicated to the innate resilience of Bangladesh and its people, who never back down despite facing many crucial challenges and hardships. Holding our national flag at such heights was a moment of immense honour. My wholehearted thanks to UCB for making my journey a smooth one," Ashik Chowdhury thanked his patrons and supporters.

The event wrapped with UCB's firm commitment to supporting more of such extraordinary initiatives and setting remarkable milestones in future

Ashik Chowdhury / Bangladeshi Skydiver / United Commercial Bank (UCB)

