Southeast University Celebrates Independence Day

Southeast University (SEU) commemorated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrated the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh with a profound Discussion Program titled "Bangabandhu & Independence Day" and a vibrant cultural program on March 27, 2024, at the permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Southeast University, presided over the program, while Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, Curator at the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Nasima Begum, Former Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), attended the program as a Special Guest. Additionally, Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser, Board of Trustees, and Prof. Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences, delivered insightful talks.

The speakers highlighted the context of the great liberation war in their discussion, paying tribute to the martyrs of the liberation war. They also urged the young generation to be inspired by patriotism.

Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU, delivered the welcome speech. The event was attended by the deans, chairpersons, directors, faculty members, officials, and students, among others.