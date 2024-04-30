Southeast University Trust holds 131st board meeting

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

Southeast University Trust holds 131st board meeting

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Southeast University Trust holds 131st board meeting

The 131st meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University was held on Monday, April 29, 2024 in the BoT Conference Room at the university's campus in Tejgaon.

Mr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of SEU Trust presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The Board members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions. They provided valuable guidance to the university's management, reviewed the progress of various activities, and focused on the university's future plans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Southeast university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

13h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

1h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

3h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

Now | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

5h | Videos