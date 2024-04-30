Southeast University Trust holds 131st board meeting

The 131st meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University was held on Monday, April 29, 2024 in the BoT Conference Room at the university's campus in Tejgaon.

Mr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of SEU Trust presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The Board members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions. They provided valuable guidance to the university's management, reviewed the progress of various activities, and focused on the university's future plans.