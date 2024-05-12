Southeast Computer Club organises Battle of Bytes eSports tournament

12 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Southeast Computer Club organises Battle of Bytes eSports tournament

Southeast Computer Club organised Battle of the Bytes eSports tournament in association with Bangladesh Youth Development and eSports Association (BYDESA) on 8 May at SEU Campus, Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The grand finale, held on 7 May on the university campus, saw 'SEU Underdogs' claiming  victory in the Valorant division, defeating 'DeathWish' with a score of 2-0 points. In the EA FC 24  category, Arman Kayes took the championship followed by Mahin Uddin and Al Amin Md Tanvir as first and second runners-up respectively, reads a press release.

The prestigious event welcomed esteemed guests, including Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, honorable advisor, BOT, Southeast University Trust as the chief guest and Md Nafiul Islam, head of Production, Bangladesh Youth Development and Electronics Sports Association (BYDESA) as the special guest.

