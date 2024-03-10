Southeast University welcomes five new professors

Southeast University recently welcomed five esteemed academics to its distinguished faculty.

These professors bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various fields, further strengthening the university's steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional education and research opportunities to its students.

Prof. Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam has joined the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE). He brings with him extensive academic and industry experience. It is hoped that this experience will help develop future generations of tech leaders. Before joining SEU, he served as Dean of Engineering at Independent University of Bangladesh. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice Chancellor at Daffodil International University. With over 46 years of combined experience in academia and industry, his expertise is a welcome addition to the team of senior professors at SEU.

Prof. ABM Faroque, a respected academician, takes on the dual role of Professor in the Department of Pharmacy and Dean of the School of Science & Engineering (SSE) at Southeast University. Prior to joining SEU, he held prestigious positions at the University of Dhaka, including Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Director of the Biomedical Research Center, Chairman of both the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and the Department of Pharmacy, and served as a member of both the Syndicate and Senate. His extensive experience extends beyond academia, as he also played significant roles at international organizations like UNICEF and WHO.

Prof. Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab joined as the Dean and Professor of Law at the School of Arts and Social Sciences (SASS). She is the first female Dean of the Faculty of Law among the private universities in Bangladesh. With extensive experience gained from distinguished private universities both domestically and internationally, she began her career in the legal field before transitioning her focus to the education sector. She is an honorable member of the International Advisory Board of the International Academy of the Belt and Road, China.

Prof. Engr. Mashud Ahmed brings his industry expertise and academic credentials to the Department of Textile Engineering as its new Chairman. He has extensive teaching experience at Bangladesh University of Textiles as a professor and has previously served as its Vice Chancellor. His leadership will propel the department's growth to new heights, furthering the university's commitment to fostering innovation in the textile industry.

Prof. Dr. Hasnat M Alamgir has joined as a Professor in the Pharmacy department and as the Director of Career & Professional Development Services (CPDS). He will also serve as an advisor to the Institute of Research and Training (IRT). Professor Alamgir completed PhD in Epidemiology from the University of British Columbia, Canada. He worked before as a research scientist in Canada and as university faculty in the United States, received research grants from several organizations in Canada and USA, mentored master's and doctoral students, and published more than 75 research papers in international journals. Professor Alamgir's research expertise and working experience will be invaluable in enhancing the research and professional development capabilities of the university's faculty and students.

Southeast University is a leading university in Bangladesh dedicated to providing quality education and fostering innovation in diverse academic fields. With its commitment to academic excellence and research, Southeast University is poised to become a premier institution of higher learning, shaping future generations of leaders and scholars.