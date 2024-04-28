Southeast Movie and Drama Club hosts film festival on Liberation War

Southeast Movie and Drama Club hosted a film festival on Liberation War at Multipurpose Hall of Southeast University (SEU), on 23 April 2024.

Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to the Southeast University Board inaugurated the fest and emphasized the importance of learning more about country's history in his inaugural speech, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor of SEU, Prof. Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Dean, SASS of Southeast University, also delivered speeches. The festival showcased Morshedul Islam's short film 'Agami', Nurul Alam Atiq's 'Lal Morger Jhunti' and Khizir Hayat Khan's 'Ora 7 Jan'.

In the felicitation ceremony Nurul Alam Atiq, Khizir Hayat Khan and Matia Banu Shuku were presented with mementos by the Board Advisor. In their speeches Khijir Hayat Khan, Nurul Alam Atik and Matia Banu Shuku appreciated Southeast Movie and Drama Club for organizing the event and inspired the students to watch Bangla films. Renowned actors such as Zakia Bari Mamo, Jyotika Jyoti, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Imtiaz Borshon, Nafis Ahmed, Hamidur Rahman and Shahriar Ferdous Shajib also shared their thoughts and reflected on different aspects of Bangladeshi cinema.

Southeast Movie and Drama Club hosted the event under the guidance of SMDC Moderator Ms. Nafisa Ahsan Nitu, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Moderator Mr. Md. Rifat Ahmed Riyad, Lecturer, Department of English, Southeast University, and with the active participation of students from various departments, SMDC club members.