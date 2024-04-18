Prof M Mofazzal Hossain made pro VC of Southeast University

18 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 10:22 pm

Prof M Mofazzal Hossain made pro VC of Southeast University

18 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 10:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr M Mofazzal Hossain, SM IEEE, has been appointed pro vice chancellor of Southeast University (SEU).

SEU's Chancellor and Honorable President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him for this position for four years, reads a press release.

Professor Hossain brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role. He has more than 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experiences at different universities home and abroad. He has previously held significant roles such as Dean of the School of Science and Engineering at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Engineering at East West University. Prior to these appointments, he served as Head of the EEE Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, and undertook research roles at prestigious institutions like Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan and Kanazawa University, where he was a JASSO fellow.

Professor Hossain's appointment is a significant milestone for Southeast University.  His leadership and academic credentials would undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of the institution.

