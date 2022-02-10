Sonali Bank holds certificate awarding ceremony for foundation banking training

Sonali Bank Limited organised a certificate awarding ceremony of the foundation training programme for banking officials at Sonali Bank Staff College in the capital's Uttara on Wednesday.

Six training courses were held under the initiative titled "Foundation Course for Newly Appointed Senior Officer & Equivalent/ Officer & Equivalent", reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO & Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, as a chief guest, handed over the certificate to the participants.

Sonali Bank Staff College principal Begum Aklima Islam presided over the ceremony while Staff College assistant general manager, senior faculty members, and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.