Snowtex Group founder SM Khaled honoured with CIP award

26 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
In recognition of his significant contribution to the country's economy, SM Khaled, founder and managing director of Snowtex Group, honoured with the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award. 

He received this honour as the honourary CIP from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at Pan-Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Sunday (25 June), reads a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest on the occasion. President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Md Jasim Uddin was present as a special guest in the event. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of Ministry of Commerce presided over the programme.

Snowtex Group's Managing Director SM Khaled graduated from Dhaka University Later, he focused directly on business from 1998. The export RMG company 'Snowtex Group' has been developed under his efficient leadership. At present "Snowtex" is an organization of four big factories. Along with exports, he developed a lifestyle brand 'SaRa Lifestyle' for the local market. About 20,000 employees are currently working in all the organisations of Snowtex Group.

'Snowtex' started its journey back in 2000 through buying house. In 2005, they established 'Snowtex Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, in 2011 'Cut and Sew' and in 2014 'Snowtex Outerwear Limited' was established. In the year 2020, 'Snowtex Sportswear Limited' was established. 

As a 'Green Factory' Snowtex Outerwear has achieved USGBC's lead platinum certificate. Besides Green Factory Award, 'Health and Safety' Award under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the company has also received National Tax Card and Best Taxpayer Award-2022, Bangladesh Business Award-2019, National Export Trophy 2019-20, National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2021, Factory Award-2020, SDG Award, Best Practice Award-2018, Occupational Health and Safety Best Practice Award-2017.
 

