SNOWTEX Group signs MoU with Aamar Pharma

Snowtex Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aamar Pharma.

A MoU signing ceremony was held on Thursday (15 June) at the corporate office of Snowtex Group, reads a press release.

Sohel Ahmed, Director of Snowtex Group and Sadman Ishraq Mohiuddin, Chief Executive Officer of Aamar Pharma Ltd. (APL) conducted the MoU signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations, the release added.

According to this MoU, all the employees of Snowtex Group and SaRa Lifestyle will avail amazing discounts from Aamar Pharma Ltd.

Faizur Rahman, Deputy Director (Accounts & Finance); Md Tasibul Alam Tasib (Head of Human Resources, Snowtex); Md Mohammed Motiur Rahman, Asst Director (Operations-SaRa Lifestyle Ltd.); AKM Mahmudul Hasan Shuvo, Sr DGM (Group Operations); Md Reaz Uddin, Manager (Human Resources-SaRa Lifestyle Ltd.); Rokibul Islam Shanto (Corporate HR-Snowtex); Md. Naiem Sheikh (Corporate HR-Snowtex). On the other hand, from Aamar Pharma Ltd. (APL) Mahbubul Salehin - Chairman, Sadman Ishraq Mohiuddin -CEO, Md. Shamiul Haque Khan - COO, Md Salman Faisal - Operations Manager and other senior officials, staff from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

'Snowtex' started its journey back in 2000 through buying a house. In 2005, they established 'Snowtex Apparels' as their first factory. In continuation of that success, 'Cut and Sew' was established in 2011 and 'Snowtex Outerwear Limited' in 2014. In the year 2020, 'Snowtex Sportswear Limited' was established. At present "Snowtex" is an organization of four big factories.

In the meantime, as a 'Green Factory' Snowtex Outerwear has achieved USGBC's lead platinum certificate. Besides Snowtex achieved Green Factory Award, Bangladesh Business Award, 'Health and Safety' Award under the ministry of labor and employment, Tax Card Award-2022, Occupational Health and Safety Uttam Charcha Award-2017, Factory Award-2020, SDG Award, Best Practice Award-2018. The company is now employing about 20,000 people.